Volkswagen presented in 1986 the Machimoto Concept, which was a creation of Italdesign and it was based on the Volkswagen Golf MK2. The prototype was unveiled in 1986 and it did not have a ceiling, but it could carry six people, that sat on motorcycle-type seats.









This concept was presented as a vehicle that combines the motorcycle with the car, but the idea was not well received by the world and the car never passed into production.