Pagani has released another teaser photo of the Huayra Roadster

Pagani will present in some days the Huayra Roadster and now they have released a new teaser photo that shows the car’s engine.









The engine of the Italian supercar, is similar but not identical to that of the normal Huayra, and the Huayra BC. More specifically, the heat sinks on the cylinder head cover have a different shape, with rumors saying that the engine might even have some modifications.

However, what we can be sure of is that the engine will be a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12, of AMG, producing between 730 and 760 hp, with 1,000 Nm of torque. Finally the car will have new rear lights, a new diffuser and new side skirts.