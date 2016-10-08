A very rare Alpina B12 5.7 is up for sale

In the early 90s Alpina had built 57 cars that were based on the 850 CSi. The 5.6-liter V12 of the 850CSi, on the Alpina B12 5.7 Coupe was able to deliver 412 hp with 570 Nm of torque. This resulted in a 0-100 km/h acceleration of 5.8 seconds, with the car’s top speed being 300 km/h.









The car had changes in the front suspension, 18-inch wheels and tires 245/40 at the front and 285/35 at the back, along with some conservative styling modifications, while the hood was made of carbon and it had additional openings for engine cooling.

The car that you see in the main picture is up for sale and it is one of the 57 Alpina B12 5.7 built. It has traveled 51,730 km and it is in an excellent condition, its price is €199,000. This car is a great investment opportunity, since the prices of Alpina cars are going to raise in the coming years and it also has a low mileage.