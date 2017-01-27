Skoda unveiled the Kodiaq Sportline that will be presented officially at the Geneva auto show in March. The model is offered with a five-seat and seven-seat seating arrangement, having a more aggressive look, with new bumpers, a black grille, black decorations, dark lights, two-tone 19-inch wheels, black side mirrors and black roof rails.









The Kodiaq Sportline is offered with a 1.4-liter TSI engine producing 150 hp, that enables the car to do the 0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, with its top speed being 197 km/h, a 2.0-liter TSI with 180 hp, that helps the car reach 100 km/h in 8 seconds, with its top reaching 207 km/h and a 2.0-liter TDI producing 150 and 190 hp. The version with the 190 hp helps the car do the 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, with its top speed touching 210 km/h.

The Skoda Kodiaq Sportline has sports seats, the Driving Mode Select system and also a special screen that shows the instantaneous power output, the boost of the turbo and the water and oil temperature.