Speedboat inspired by the Mercedes AMG GT R

Mercedes in collaboration with Cigarette Racing presented at the Miami International Boat Show the 50 foot Marauder AMG, a new speedboat that is inspired by the AMG GT R.









The speed boat features two engines of Mercury Racing, producing a total of 3,100 hp, when they are using race fuel, while 91 octane fuel makes the engines produce 2,700 hp. The interior is created by the AMG Performance Studio, with the boat to make extensive use of carbon, thus reducing its overall weight by 590 kg.