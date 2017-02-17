Lotus presented a one off Evora Sport 410

Lotus presented the one-off Evora Sport 410, that is inspired by the Esprit S1 that Roger Moore drove on the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me”. This year marks 40 years since the famous movie came out and Lotus wanted to celebrate this occasion by preparing a unique Evora 410 Sport, that borrows design elements from the legendary Esprit S1.









Mechanically the car is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 supercharged engine producing 410 hp with 420 Nm of torque, combined with a manual six-speed gearbox, that help it to complete the 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, having a top speed of 300 km/h.

The front bumper of the car is differently painted to resemble the lines of the Esprit S1, with the spoiler being made of carbon and being painted in a white color, in order to give the illusion of a traditional liftback model. The exterior of the car has black decorations, while its interior is lined with a plaid fabric and red stitches on the carbon sports seats and doors, with the dashboard and console being lined with Alcantara.