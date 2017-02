Icon 1000 presented, what is probably the coolest looking, custom Kawasaki Vulcan 650S. The bike’s fork was swapped with a Nitron fork, with the rear suspension coming also from Nitron.









The bike sits on seven-spoke 19-inch Harley rims with off road tires. Its headlight was replaced by smaller PIAA headlights, while the rear part of the seat was redesigned. Finally the company added awesome white graphics that make a cool contrast with the black color of the bike.