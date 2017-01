The new car of Mike Whiddett is called Madbull and it is a modified Mazda RX-7 with an RX-3 front part, that has been prepared for drifting.









The car is a mashup of the RX-7 and the RX-3, with Whiddett having collaborated with the people of Rocket Bunny to create this body kit. The final result is half an RX-3 and half an RX-7. For the time we do not known what engine the car is equipped with, but we will learn very soon.