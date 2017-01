RevoZport presented a tuning package for the Tesla Model X. The package is called R-Zentric and it features a front splitter, new side skirts, wide fenders, a diffuser and a rear spoiler, all made from carbon.









The changes are completed with new 22-inch forged rims. The package does not include any mechanical modifications for the electric SUV. The company said that they will present an off-road package for the Model X in the future.