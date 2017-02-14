A 1989 Mazda 767B is heading to auction

Mazda has managed to win the 24-hour race of Le Mans in 1991 with the legendary 787B, a unique LMP1 race car with a rotary engine and now Gooding & Co, will be auctioning a 767B. Certainly, the 767B doesn’t have the glory of the 787B, but is very important car for Mazda Motorsports, since it paved the way for some other famous racing cars.









In 1989, the 767B-003 competed at Le Mans and won at the IMSA GTP category, while it finished in the 12th place in the general classification. It also finished in the 11th place at the Fuji 1000 race, and in 2nd place in the GTP class. In 1990 at Le Mans, it finished in 20th place in the IMSA GTP category, while at the 1990 Fuji 1000 race it won in the GTP category and finished in 6th place in the general classification.

The race car is powered by a 2.6-liter 4-rotor engine that produces 630 hp. The car that is up for auction, has passed a significant reconstruction procedure, that was supervised by the racing drivers of Mazda, Jim Downing and Rick Engman.

The auction house will auction the car on March 10 and they excpect it to reach a selling price between $1.8 and $2.4 million.