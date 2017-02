The Alfa Romeo 155 GTA is a truly legendary race car, its 2.5-liter V6 engine was able to go up to 12,000 rpm and produce 420 hp and a also beautiful sound.









The 155 GTA has won the BTCC,the STCC,the ISC championships and the FIA Touring Challenge at Monza in 1993. On the video that follows you can see the car drifting on the track and listen to the amazing sound of its engine.