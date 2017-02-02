David Brown Automotive will present at Geneva in March the 2017 Speedback GT. The sports car which is characterized as a classic British luxury car for the 21st century, is based on the Jaguar XKR with the company to describe it as the modern version of the Aston Martin DB5.









It is equipped with a Jaguar 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine, producing 510 hp with 625 Nm torque, combined with a 6-speed automatic transmission that allows it to complete the 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited to 155 mph.

Its body consists of 142 handmade aluminum panels, with each car to be painted according to the customers requirements. Only the painting process requires 8 weeks, since the car has 14 layers of color. Its price in the UK is £495,000.