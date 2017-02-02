Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition

Porsche presented the Platinum Edition of the Cayenne S and the Cayenne S Diesel. The cars have new 21-inch wheels, black shiny decorations and the leather electric seats of the Cayenne GTS, while they are offered in five metallic shades (Jet Black, Mahogany, Purpurite, White Carrara and Rhodium Silver).









They also have automatic anti dazzle mirrors, tinted rear windows, the Power Steering Plus and ParkAssist systems and bi-xenon lights with the Porsche Dynamic Light system.

Its interior features the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system, a Bose audio system as well as special side sills. In Germany the Cayenne S Platinum Edition will cost €87,500 and the Cayenne Diesel S Platinum Edition €90,500.