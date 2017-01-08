Kia Stinger GT

Kia presented the Stinger GT, their new four-door saloon model which will make its debut at the Detroit motor show. The car is built on the new platform of the Genesis G70, it features a sporty suspension and it is available with a 2.0-liter turbo engine producing 258 hp with 352 Nm of torque, or a twin-turbo V6 3.3-liter engine producing 370 hp with 510 Nm of torque, both engines are combined with an 8-speed automatic transmission.









The version with the V6 is able to do the 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds, having the fastest acceleration of all Kia models, with its top speed being 270 km/h.

The power is transferred to the rear-wheels, with a four-wheel drive system being offered in the additional equipment. The car features a mechanical limited slip differential, a Dynamic Torque Vectoring system and 18-inch wheels on the front and 19-inch at the rear.

Its interior has a Nappa leather upholstery, circular air vents, a large touch screen in the center of the dashboard and aluminium decorations. Kia offers on the additional equipment a sound system consisting of 15 speakers, producing 720 Watts of Harman Kardon. The car will be the main competitor of the Audi A5 Sportback and the BMW 4 series Gran Coupe.