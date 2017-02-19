Car Legends: Alfa Romeo 147 GTA AM Autodelta

Car Legends Alfa Romeo 147 GTA AM Autodelta

Back in 2007 Autodelta, an English tuning company, presented the 147 GTA AM Autodelta, that was equipped with a 3.7-liter 6 cylinder engine that featured a supercharger and produced 422 hp with 580 Nm of torque!

The power of the 147 GTA AM Autodelta, passed on the front wheels. The car had a reinforced chassis and other upgraded mechanical parts, to avoid understeer.

It had a limited slip differential, developed by Autodelta, while the company offered another package that made the car produce 341 hp.

