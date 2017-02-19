Car Legends: Alfa Romeo 147 GTA AM Autodelta

Back in 2007 Autodelta, an English tuning company, presented the 147 GTA AM Autodelta, that was equipped with a 3.7-liter 6 cylinder engine that featured a supercharger and produced 422 hp with 580 Nm of torque!









The power of the 147 GTA AM Autodelta, passed on the front wheels. The car had a reinforced chassis and other upgraded mechanical parts, to avoid understeer.

It had a limited slip differential, developed by Autodelta, while the company offered another package that made the car produce 341 hp.