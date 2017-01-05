Kawasaki Cafe Dragstar by Custom Wolf

Custom Wolf presented the Kawasaki Cafe Dragstar that combines two different styles into a beautiful result. The base is a 1980’s Kawasaki Z1000 ST that is equipped with the modified engine of a 1990’s GSX-R 1100, which produces 160 hp.









The bike has soft lines and minimalist shapes, aimed to give it a sporty design. It is painted in the characteristic Kawasaki green color, with by black details, that run along the bike.

It features an inverted front fork and large three spoke wheels, as well as high quality brake pads, a new swingarm, a handmade tail, a polished exhaust and many gold-colored details.