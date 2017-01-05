The McLaren 720S will be lighter than the 650S

McLaren gave a photo of the chassis of the 720S, the car that will replace the 650S, with the second generation of the Super Series models of the British company to be officially presented at the Geneva auto show in March.









The car has been code-named P14, with its Monocage II chassis to weighs less and to have an increased strength and rigidity. The P14 will weigh 1,283 kilos without fluids, being 18 kilos lighter than the 650S. It will be the first of the 15 new models that the company will prepare until 2022 and it will offer easier entry and exit for the passengers. McLaren states that the new model will provide excellent visibility, while someone could use it on a daily basis.

McLaren did not confirm anything about the mechanical part, but rumors say that the car will be equipped with a 4.0-liter bi turbo V8-engine, which later will be offered also with a hybrid technology. The 720S will be able to do the 0-100 km/h in less than 3 seconds, with its top speed to exceed 330 km/h.

Its interior will have a digital dashboard, which will change modes, depending on the program chosen by the driver. The model will be offered as a coupe and a convertible, with its price to be increased, compared to that of the 650S. McLaren already has sold several units of the 720S to good customers, who have seen the car at a private event organized by the company.