Volkswagen Atlas R-Line

Volkswagen unveiled the R-Line package for the Atlas, that will make its debut at the Detroit auto show. The sports package adds to the new SUV, new bumpers, side skirts, a diffuser, 20-inch black gloss rims, a sports steering wheel, stainless steel pedals and R-Line logos.









Mechanically the package will be available for the Atlas equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI turbo petrol engine producing 235 hp, which sends the power to the front axle and the 3.6-liter V6, producing 276 hp, with both engines being available exclusively with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.