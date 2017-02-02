McLaren gave some new information about the 720S

McLaren released a new teaser image of the 720S and some new information. The British company announced that the frame of the 720S features a new feature, called Variable Drift Control, which allows the driver to set the settings of the electronic stability control system, via the infotainment system.









The system is part of the Proactive Chassis II, which has 12 more sensors than the corresponding system of the 650S. The new system offers better handling on turns, more grip but also greater comfort and it can automatically adjust the suspension, adapting it to the driving conditions. The 720S will have 3 driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Track).