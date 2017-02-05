Old Concept Cars: Volkswagen Golf GTI W12 650

Back in 2007, Volkswagen presented at Worthersee, the Golf GTI W12 650, a fifth-generation Golf GTI, with a W12 engine from Bentley, which had two turbos and produced 650 hp. The car had front brakes from the Audi RS4, rear brakes and rear axle from the Gallardo and the gearbox of the Phaeton.









The engine did not fit on the front, so Volkswagen prepared a new aluminum sub frame, so that they could place the W12 engine in the middle. Back then rumors said that the company was thinking to release the car in a limited productions, but that unfortunately never happened.