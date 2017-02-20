Pogea Racing presented a new tuning kit for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Pogea Racing had presented in November an upgrade package for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, making the car’s V6 engine, produce 577 hp with 733 Nm, which is an increase of 67 hp and 133 Nm of torque, only with a reprogramming of the ECU.









Now they presented another program for the car’s ECU, that makes it produce 612 hp with 750 Nm of torque. This power is the maximum that the engine can reach, without being modified and is available only when selecting the Dynamic program.

Nevertheless, the company has announced that they want to release another package in the future that will make the car produce 700 hp. Finally, the company said that the same program will be offered also for the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.