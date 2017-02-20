Toyota teases the i-TRIL concept

Toyota will present at the upcoming Geneva auto show, the i-TRIL concept, a new electric prototype that will shows us, how a future city model of the company will look like. The prototype will be able to carry up to 3 people and it has been designed by Toyota’s design center in Nice, France.









The Toyota i-TRIL concept is similar in philosophy to the i-Road concept that was presented four years ago at the Geneva auto show and it will have the “Active Lean” technology that controls the angle of the body of the vehicle, in order to ensure a stable ride.